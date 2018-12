A young man has died after crashing into a bridge in Kirkby this morning.

Officers were called at around 2.20am to Victoria Road.

The 22-year-old was driving a Vauxhall Corsa van which collided with a bridge.

A passenger in the same vehicle was also injured.

No other vehicles were involved.

The road was closed near to the junction with Hartcourt Street.

If you have any information or dashcam footage call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 113 of 22 December.