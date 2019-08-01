You could work at Mansfield Museum for £22k as job opens up

Have you ever wanted to work at Mansfield Museum, well now might be your chance as the museum hunts for a new education officer.

The museum on Leeming Street is offering to pay £18,631 to £22,711 a year - and the successful candidate would only have to work term time.

Mansfield Museum.

A spokesman for the museum said: "If you enjoy teaching a lively, imaginative, hands-on mannar and are looking for something more open-ended than mainstream teaching, you need look no further.

"The job would revolve around delivering very varied topics and developing new ones.

"At your disposal will be a dedicated, well-equipped classroom and wealth of rescorses."

The candidate would deliver education to primary school children.

The applicant must have relevant experience, a level 5 teaching qualification and a degree level qualification.

To apply visit www.mansfieldandashfieldjobs.co.uk before September 1.