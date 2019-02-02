Worried police appeal for help and information to trace missing man

Police are appealing for help and information to help trace the safety of a missing man as officers are becoming growing increasingly concerned for his safety.

Philip Pearce, 35, was reported missing from the King’s Mill area of Mansfield on December 18.

He is described as 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build with a shaven head.

He was last seen wearing a green padded jacket with a fur-lined hood, dark-coloured bottoms and trainers.

Anyone who may have seen Philip Pearce or who may have information that might help to establish his whereabouts is urged to call Nottinghamshire police on 101, quoting incident number 592 of December 18.

Those who feel they may be able to help can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.