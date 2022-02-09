Worried neighbour calls 999 as heavy smoke seen at house fire in Nuthall

Fire crews were called to a house fire in Nuthall yesterday following reports from a concerned neighbour.

By Lucy Roberts
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 9:56 am
A view of Shelley Close, Nuthall. Image: Google Maps.

Three engines from Stockhill, Eastwood and Ilkeston rushed to a property on Shelley Close just before 11.30am on Tuesday (February 8).

It has been reported that heavy smoke was seen coming from the home when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet were used to extinguish the fire, which reportedly came from the kitchen.

No one was found inside at the time when emergency services arrived, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue have confirmed.

The last engine left the scene at midday.

