World misses out on Sutton greeting as South African TV crew puzzles over Aup Duck banner

A Sutton woman was out for a duck at a South African cricket match when she tried to send the world a traditional Nottinghamshire greeting.

Kathryn Hardy, 22, was hoping the cameras would pick up on her Aup duck banner she took to the Twenty20 Series South Africa v Sri Lanka match at Cape Town.

But the camera crew politely declined to broadcast the banner because they couldn’t verify what it meant.

Back home in Sutton Kathryn’s mum Joanne, 40, told your Chad:

“Kathryn is working in South Africa at the moment and she went with group of her friends to the cricket match.

“The cameras picked up on the banner and recorded them.

“But they said they couldn’t show it on TV because they didn’t know what Ay up duck means.

“They couldn’t verify it.

“I suppose you would only know if you were from around here - we never thought of that for a second.

“They were fantastic with Kathryn but they weren’t going to risk it.”