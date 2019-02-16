World class extreme sports park set for Sutton

Sutton could have one of the biggest extreme sports parks in Europe if planners give it the green light.

The team behind Asylum Academy for Extreme Sports in Huthwaite have submitted a planning application to Ashfield District Council to move their park to Sutton.

The academy has been based at Fulwood Road North, for more than five years, offering facilities for skaters, BMX and scooter riders.

Climbers will be able to push their limits and test their abilities if a new bouldering wall gets the go ahead in Sutton.

They are are seeking permission to change the use of an industrial unit at the Old Sheepbridge Works, off Hamilton Road, to leisure purposes.

Jack Plowman managing director said the centre attacts more than 10,000 visitors each year and has outgrown its current facilities.

It now wants to move to a 24,275sq ft which would double its footprint.

Jack 28, said: “It’s very similar to what we have only the premises at Hamilton Road is double the size of what we have got and there is some more scope to build some proper cool stuff.

“Fingers crossed it could be one of the biggest parks in Europe if it all goes ahead.”

Mr Plowman, runs the centre, a registered charity, with mum Janice.

He said the move would allow them to offer training areas - there are three BMX riders at the centre set to represent Britain in the 2020 Olympics.

Last year gave more than £30,000 worth of free riding to kids through Banardo’s and special needs schools.

Jack Plowman said: “If it all goes through we would have more room and of a chance to provide these opportunities to kids who need it.”

If the application is accepted the venue would be open from 3-10pm on weekdays and 10am-10pm on weekdays and bank holidays.

A decision on the application is expected by mid-April, with hopes that they will be able to open in June in time for school summer holidays.