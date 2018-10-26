Worksop swim teacher walks 155 miles for BLISS

A Worksop swim instructor has walked more than 100 miles for charity.

Sarah Betteridge, aged 39, from Hemmingfield Road, Worksop, took on the challenge of walking 100 miles in the month of September to raise cash for BLISS.

BLISS support premature and sick babies and their families, and three years ago Sarah experienced the work they do first hand when she had her son Jack three weeks early.

She said: “My little boy had to spend time in the special care baby unit and they were a source of support through it.

“I also work with some other people who have also had premature babies and thought I would do it for them too.”

Sarah actually exceeded both her walking and fund raising targets, managing to walk a total of 155 miles and raising £280.85.

She works at BPL’s Worksop Leisure Centre site.

Sarah added: “I enjoy walking anyway so the challenge was quite easy to be honest - I went on a lot of walks around Clumber Park and walked to and from work too.

“You don’t realise the distance you are actually covering but the miles soon racked up, so once I hit my target I decided to just keep going and see how much I could do before the month was up.

“I’m really happy with the final amount as I initially set myself a target of making £200. So it is great to have managed to beat that for a really worthy cause.”