Worksop mobile phone thief was carrying mamba

A man who stole three mobile phones from a Worksop pawnbroker and was carrying the drug called “mamba” has been locked up, a court heard.

Jamie Lee Kettle took the phones from a glass cabinet in Cash Converters, but was detained by Priory Centre security guards, on nearby Newcastle Street, on November 29.

Prosecutor Robert Carr said Kettle told police he planned to sell the phone as he had no money and he wanted to help his mother with utility bills.

He said Kettle missed a court appearance on January 2, and was last before the court in November 2018 for a driving matter.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said the theft was “purely spur-of the-moment”, and added that Kettle, who has drug problems, was unable to afford to get to court in January.

“He knows he needs to break the cycle of going to prison to get the help he needs,” he added.

Probation officer Sarah Alderton said no decision has been made about recalling him to prison, but he hasn’t been engaging with the order.

Kettle, 32, of Welbeck Street, Creswell, admitted the thefts and possession of the Class B drug, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Magistrates jailed him for six weeks because of his previous convictions, and ordered him to pay a £115 government surcharge on his release.