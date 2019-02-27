Worksop man’s fine for door “tussle” with ex

A Worksop man shoved his ex-partner’s door to send her crashing to the floor during an argument when he had hoped to reconcile with her, a court heard.

Christopher Baines had been invited to the address on Netherton Road, on October 21, when his ex-partner of nine years fell back and hurt her ear.

“He says that he dropped to his knees to beg her because he wanted her to take him back,” said prosecutor Anna Pierrepont.

Matthew Taylor, mitigating, said: “He was hoping to reconcile. While at the address he received a phone call form a new lady he was seeing, which instigated an argument.

“He accepts he should have left when asked.”

He said the fork-lift driver, who had no previous convictions, had not gone over there to have an argument.

Baines, 39, of Spur Crescent, admitted assault by beating on a reckless basis, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was fined £160, and was ordered to pay £150 compensation, with costs of £85.