Worksop man faces court for stolen car police chase

A Worksop man will appear at crown court after it is alleged he stole a car and rammed the police vehicle that was chasing him, injuring an officer.

Ryan Adams, 30, of Gateford Road, was charged with aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, burglary and driving without insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

The offences are alleged to have happened at Church Street, Creswell, and Shrewsbury Road, Worksop, on December 20.

Prosecutor Robert Carr applied for Mr Adams to be remanded in custody until his court appearance, and no application for bail was made.

He will appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on January 18.