Worksop man drove partner’s car while over the limit

A Worksop man was reported to police by his partner after she saw him driving her car with another woman, a court heard.

Luke Levy was spotted in the silver Ford Fiesta on Cheapside, just after 8pm, on July 15, and he was stopped shortly afterwards, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

The police officer saw he was holding a blue mobile phone as he drove past.

A test revealed he had 58 microgrammes in 100 millitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

In police interview, Levy was “not particularly cooperative”, said Mr Carr, but accepted the offences.

He was last before the courts for a drugs matter in 2014.

Mary Dixon, mitigating, said: “They are in a long-standing relationship of six years and have two children, aged one and four.

“There was an argument. She became aware he had another woman in the car. That made her report it to the police.”

She said Levy had been bailed to his mother’s address during proceedings, which “caused all sorts of problems domestically.”

“There’s an intention for them to reconcile,” she added.

Levy, 24, formerly of Pelham Street, Worksop, currently of Cross Street, Langold, is also known as Siddall.

He admitted drink driving, driving without insurance, using a mobile phone while driving, and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court.

He was disqualified for 16 months, but he was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course which will cut the ban by 121 days if he completes it before June 2019.

He was told to count himself very lucky as there would be no separate penalties for the other offences.

He was fined £120, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.