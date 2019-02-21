Workers hired by Derbyshire County Council smash up couple's driveway by mistake

A Derbyshire man says he is 'appalled' after workmen hired by the county council dug up his drive and left a trail of sewage behind.

Richard Smith arrived home in Somercotes to find his front drive 'in a mess'.

Concrete around the drain was smashed by contractors

The 39-year-old found that a drain located on this driveway had been dug up with pieces of concrete and slurry left on his porch after a cleaning operation.

According to Mr Smith, he and his partner had not given permission to the contractors - who had been hired by Derbyshire County Council - to undertake the work.

The electrical engineer said: “I’ve lived here for 13 years and nothing like this has ever happened.

“It’s appalling that they would go onto a private driveway and decide to dig it up then leave a mess afterwards.

“They’ve pulled the whole top of the gully out of the drive because it was stuck. It’s ripped all the tarmac out around it so it requires a new grate and the drive needs re-tarmacing.

“We realised that there was some contractors working in the area so we went out to look for them.

“They eventually told us they were contractors called ACL Highways and working for the council. We asked whether or not they would clear it up but they didn’t.

"They eventually cleared away some of the slurry that was left on the drive and the path after we decided to confront them.

“They said they had knocked on the door and thought we were asleep. I wouldn’t have minded if they knocked a few days before and gave us a heads-up."

Mr Smith has said he got in touch with the council to try and sort out the mess but a week later, no-one has repaired the damage.

He said: “It’s a hazard and it just needs sorting out. I’ve been waiting for the council to do something but it seems like I'm being fobbed off."

Mr Smith added that he has been messaging the council via social media methods and has demanded compensation.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson from the county council has said sorry.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: "This was an error made by our contractors for which we take responsibility and will put right.

“We've been in contact with Mr Smith and apologise for the inconvenience he has experienced as a result and our repair team is due to visit his property and mend the drain tomorrow (Thursday)."

- This story first appeared on the Derbyshire Live (Derby Telegraph) website.