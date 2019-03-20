Work underway on Kirkby's new Subway

A new Subway is set to come to Ashfield Shopping Precinct, in Kirkby in Ashfield.

Building work has started on the former Kirkby fruit and veg shop, between Boots and the library.

Work is underway on the new store in Kirkby

Subway's head office refused to comment on when the store would officially open, or how many jobs would be created due to 'data protection'.

The new store will be the first Subway in Kirkby, with the closest other branches on Mansfield Road, Sutton, and Leeming Street, Mansfield.

You’ll soon be able to grab an Italian B.M.T or hearty steak and cheese on the go, or dine indoors.

The fast-food franchise, known for its six inch and foot-long customisable 'subs', is planning to open another 500 stores across the country by 2020.