Work under way at Shirebrook's first town hall

Work is under way at Shirebrook’s first town hall – which is set to open in spring.

The new hall, on Market Place, replaces “unfit for purpose” portable buildings.

Set between two terraced properties, the three storey building is being built by Woodhead Construction, of Edwinstowe.

Councillor Steve Fritchley, Shirebrook Town Council vice-chairman, praised the construction firm for making the building possible after saving the district £200,000.

He said: “It’s fair to say if it wasn’t for Woodhead, this project wouldn’t have got off the ground. They managed to save us more than £200,000 on the next cheapest quote, as well as finding a better way to build it using an innovative timber frame

“We’re all really pleased with progress so far.

“We ware working closely with Woodhead to make sure the end result is everything we want from the building.

“The council is currently based out of some portable buildings just down the round, so to be in the new building next spring is a huge step for us, and much needed.”

The ground floor of the building will be rented by Bolsover District Council, to provide a place for housing issues and rent payment , while the upper two floors will be the town council’s chambers and offices.