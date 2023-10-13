Work starts on new council flats in Oak Tree
The site for the new flats at Fritchley Court in Oak Tree was previously home to an old district heating system boiler house that has been demolished to make way for the new homes.
The authority approved the budget from its Housing Revenue Account (HRA) to redevelop the site in 2022, and it is expected to cost about £800,000 to complete.
stobuild was appointed by the council to start the works on site earlier this month, which are expected to be completed by May 2024.
Portfolio Holder for Housing Councillor Anne Callaghan said: “The supply of high-quality, energy-efficient, and affordable housing is a priority for the council, and this scheme will help meet the needs of our residents.
“There is high demand in the district for this type of accommodation particularly, so I am pleased to see substantial progress being made during the build stage.
“The new housing will be future-proofed and will cater for the needs of residents for years to come.”
On-site parking for six cars will be provided alongside small gardens and a communal grass area for residents.
The new homes will also be future-proofed with low carbon emissions heating and high energy efficiency, meaning they should emit less carbon dioxide emissions than a comparable property built to current building regulations.
The construction of these greener homes builds on the council’s commitment to reach net zero by 2040.