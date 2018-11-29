Work starts in Mansfield on £1.4m Old Town Hall revamp

Work has begun in Mansfield on a £1.4m revamp of the Old Town Hall to provide new shops and offices.

Here we see a gallery of pictures taken by Mansfield’s G Wilson Decorating Contractors giving a sneak peak at what it looks like inside after being mothballed for decades.

The Mansfield District Council scheme, a flagship project in its regeneration strategy, involves bringing the Grade II* listed building back into full use for the first time in more than 30 years. It is expected to be complete in spring next year.

Mayor of Mansfield Kate Allsop said: “We are very excited about this project as it is a significant part of the council’s strategy to encourage Mansfield to be seen as a destination for visitors, shoppers and businesses looking to invest in the district.

“This is a prime location and we are expecting it will encourage employers and high end retailers to set up in the town centre and create at least 20 new employment opportunities.”

The re-purposing work will create three retail units in a shared space on the ground floor with two fully refurbished medium sized offices on the first floor towards the rear of the building.

In addition, two existing retail units at the side of the hall will be redeveloped, and the old Council Chamber at the front of the building on the first floor, will be refurbished. Ideas being considered for the chamber include making it available to hire for functions, business use or weddings.

There will be no significant changes to the exterior of the building to preserve the historic character of the property.

The work, being carried out by Rosslee Construction, will mean that the Old Town Hall car park will be out of action until the scheme is complete.

The council is contributing £775,000 towards the scheme with £700,000 being delivered by the D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership as part of its £7.63m N2 Town Centres Programme.

Sajeeda Rose, Interim Chief Executive of D2N2, said: “We are extremely pleased to see the Mansfield’s Old Town Hall project come forward as part of our N2 Town Centres programme.

“This project is an exciting step forward in the economic development of Mansfield and provides a great opportunity for a heritage asset to be brought back in to use.

“Our aim is to support places to improve their potential for further investment and job creation, therefore we hope that this scheme will help to drive economic growth for the people of Mansfield.”

Paul Hodgson, Commercial Manager of Rosslee Construction, said: “We are very pleased to have been contracted to work on this prestigious project involving one of Mansfield’s most important historic buildings.

“As well as breathing life back into this glorious building, our contract will also boost the local economy by offering opportunities for local businesses and suppliers.”

One such local suppliers are Mansfield firm G Wilson Decorating Contractors.

Contracts manager Darren Salmon said: “It is an eight month contract with about 10-15 weeks work for us and we will be redecorating the council chamber paining the ornate ceiling and covings.

We were the last company to do it about 25 years ago.

“With a team of men on scaffolding that will take us four weeks alone.”

“We are in the process of ripping out a lot of the fittings and removing the old cast iron radiators which we will paint and put back.”

He said the decorating work was not due to start until January.

Darren has sent your Chad a gallery of fascinating pictures showing the interior of the Old Town Hall prior to the main work starting.