Woman tragically dies and man taken to hospital after house fire in Mansfield

Police have confirmed that a 73-year-old woman has died following a house fire in Mansfield.

A woman has died following a house fire in Mansfield yesterday (Monday 23 December 2019).

Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service have launched a joint investigation to establish the cause of the fire after emergency services were called to an address in Linby Avenue shortly after 5pm.

A 73-year-old woman was taken to hospital where she died this morning (Tuesday 24 December 2019).

A 75-year-old man was also taken to hospital suffering from shock.

Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Broadhead said: "I speak on behalf of all the emergency services who were in attendance when I say our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are currently investigating the circumstances of the fire and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it at this time.

"A cordon will remain in place at the property while the joint investigation continues into the cause of the fire."

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service Area Manager Damien West added: "Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to the family, friends and local community following this tragic incident made all the more poignant at this time of year."

If anyone has any information about the fire we would urge them to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 593 of 23 December 2019.

