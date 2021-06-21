Woman rescued from Kirkby house fire

The drama unfolded when a small blaze broke out within a ground floor bedroom at a property on The Hill at around 9.20pm.

Police say a quick-thinking officer smashed a door to allow firefighters to enter the property before rescuing the woman.

She was taken to hospital where she was treated for smoke inhalation.

A 53-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life as police continue with their enquiries.

Det Con Adam Penn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The consequences of this incident could have been far worse but thanks to the quick actions of officers and fire service colleagues the fire was swiftly contained and thankfully no-one was seriously injured.