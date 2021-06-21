Woman rescued from Kirkby house fire
A woman was pulled to safety from a house fire in Kirkby on Sunday evening.
The drama unfolded when a small blaze broke out within a ground floor bedroom at a property on The Hill at around 9.20pm.
Police say a quick-thinking officer smashed a door to allow firefighters to enter the property before rescuing the woman.
She was taken to hospital where she was treated for smoke inhalation.
A 53-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life as police continue with their enquiries.
Det Con Adam Penn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The consequences of this incident could have been far worse but thanks to the quick actions of officers and fire service colleagues the fire was swiftly contained and thankfully no-one was seriously injured.
“Our enquiries remain ongoing and I’d urge anyone who has any information which can help with our investigation to please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 722 of 20 June 2021."