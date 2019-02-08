Woman jailed for violent robbery in man's home in Mansfield

A woman has been jailed for four years after she attacked and robbed a man in his own home in Mansfield.

Nottingham Crown Court heard Julie Coyle stormed into the vulnerable man's home looking for someone and demanded money,

She then grabbed him by the throat and pushed him down before taking the TV from the room and running off.

Coyle, aged 37, of Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield, had denied robbery, but was convicted following a trial in December, before her sentencing this month.

Detective Constable Kelly Holloway, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We're glad Coyle has been forced to answer up to her actions after she completely denied doing anything wrong.

"She is a violent and manipulative individual who thinks she can get away with treating people in this way.

"I hope the victim can now put the incident behind him and wish him a full recovery following the ordeal."