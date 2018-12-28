Woman injured in two car crash in Papplewick

Nottinghamshire Police have confirmed that a woman has been injured in a crash involving two cars.

Police were called to the scene at 1.15pm today (December 28) after reports of a crash.

The incident happened on the junction of Moor Road and Papplewick Lane.

The road is believed to still be open to traffic.

A spokeswoman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 1.21pm on 28 December to Moor Road, Papplewick.

"The caller reported that there had been a road traffic collision.

"We sent a crewed ambulance but no patients needed to be taken to hospital.”