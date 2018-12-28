Woman injured in two car crash in Papplewick

The incident happened on the junction of Moor Road and Papplewick Lane.
The incident happened on the junction of Moor Road and Papplewick Lane.

Nottinghamshire Police have confirmed that a woman has been injured in a crash involving two cars.

Police were called to the scene at 1.15pm today (December 28) after reports of a crash.

The incident happened on the junction of Moor Road and Papplewick Lane.

The road is believed to still be open to traffic.

A spokeswoman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 1.21pm on 28 December to Moor Road, Papplewick.

"The caller reported that there had been a road traffic collision.

"We sent a crewed ambulance but no patients needed to be taken to hospital.”