Woman explains why she left a note on a 'badly parked' car in Mansfield

A Mansfield mum has explained why she has left notes on the cars of "infuriating" and "inconsiderate" parkers.

Emma Smith said she sees her pet peeve regularly throughout the county.

The latest occasion happened on Wednesday morning in a Tesco car park.

The mum-of-one left a note on a red Audi in the car park of the branch in Chesterfield Road, Mansfield.

The 32-year-old of Mansfield, said: "I felt the need to write a note and put it on the windscreen to point out to the driver that this is not OK.

"It is extremely inconsiderate to other drivers as no one can use the space beside them."

The note said: "Please learn to park properly. No one can park beside you because you're apparently incapable of parking your tiny car in a space correctly."

This is not the first time Ms Smith, who has been driving for 12 years, has left notes.

She said: "I’m unsure whether it’s their significant lack of skills when it comes to parking a tiny car in a good-sized space, or their arrogance in deliberately parking that way to prevent other cars parking next to them.

"Regardless, it’s not alright and they simply need to park better.

"It’s infuriating. Had they have parked in a different car park, Wilkinsons, Toothill Lane, Four Seasons etc, they’d have been issued a fine for not parking within the white lines."