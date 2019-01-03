Woman dies in car crash tragedy

A 67-year-old woman died after her car crashed into a wall in Mansfield Woodhouse.

The 67-year-old was the driver of a Nissan Micra which collided with a wall in Welbeck Road, at around 6.30pm yesterday (Wednesday 2 January). She was taken to hospital but sadly died as a result of her injuries in the early hours of this morning.

An 86-year-old female passenger also suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.

The road was closed while investigations were carried out but was reopened shortly before 12am.

Police are appealing for information from any potential witnesses to the accident.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said : “If you were in the area before around the time it happened and have dash camera footage, please call us on 101 quoting incident 673 of 2 January 2019.”