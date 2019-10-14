Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after incident on Lammas Road

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after an incident on Lammas Road.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police were called just after 3.15pm today, Monday October 14, to reports of a collision on Lammas Road, Sutton.

The incident involved a car and bus with the car catching fire.

A woman received minor injuries and was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving. There were no reports of any other injuries.

All roads have now reopened.

If you saw what happened, you should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 508 of 14 October 2019.