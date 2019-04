A 71-year-old woman has died after a fire in Bulwell.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the fire in Rock Street, Bulwell, at 6.53pm yesterday, Saturday, April 13.

A Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "A 71-year old woman sadly died.

"An investigation into the cause of the fire has begun.

"Crews will be in the area in the coming days to offer reassurance and support."