Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery involving a 60-year-old woman on her mobility scooter.

The incident happened on Market Street in Huthwaite at around 1pm to 1.30pm on March 1 when a man attempted to rob her.

It is s not known if the man tried to rob her scooter or her handbag.

Anyone with any information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 549 of March 2.