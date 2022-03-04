Witness appeal after man killed in crash near Mansfield

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died after a road crash near Mansfield.

By Jon Ball
Friday, 4th March 2022, 12:32 pm

Bill Taylor, aged 77, died in hospital on Monday, February 28, following the two-vehicle collision on Saturday.

His wife Rosemary continues to receive treatment for her injuries, which police said are ‘ significant but not life-threatening’.

Police were called to the A614 at Farnsfield, after two cars crashed near the junction with Baulker Lane and Longland Lane on February 26, just before 3.55pm.

Bill Taylor died in hospital two days after being involved in a car crash near Mansfield.

Emergency services were quickly at scene and Mr and Mrs Taylor, from Burton Joyce, were taken to hospital, where Mr Taylor died on Monday.

Sergeant Craig Luckett, from Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “It is tragic to the hear the news that Bill lost his life following this incident.

“His family have been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers at this extremely difficult time.

“Our investigation into the circumstances of the collision are continuing and we would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash-cam footage or further information to get in touch on 101, quoting incident 530 of February 26, 2022.”

