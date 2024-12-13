Winter wanderers boost passenger numbers at East Midlands Airport

East Midlands Airport EMA is gearing up for a busy Christmas, with more than 80,000 people expected to travel through the airport over the festive period.

The busiest day, Thursday 19 December, will see around 8,000 heading off and returning from holiday via EMA – with a further 75,000 travelling between then and New Year’s Eve, although there are no flights on Christmas Day itself.

Since the new financial year and official start of the airport’s summer season in April, EMA has seen 3.4m people choose it for the effortless travel experience it provides. Latest statistics show that 160,000 of these travelled in November, when once again 99.5% of customers queued less than 15 minutes for security.

Over the festive period, many will be heading to perfect Christmas Market destinations, from Salzburg and Vienna to Prague and Krakow – all providing magical experiences straight from a Christmas card scene. Others may be looking for low-cost skiing options within easy reach of EMA, with resorts in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Poland and Spain to choose from. The unrivalled skiing areas of the Alps are also an option via EMA, with flights to Salzburg, Chambery and Geneva.

The festive season is a popular time for getaways from East Midlands Airport

Winter sun is also available from EMA for those wishing to escape Britain’s cold weather and long nights. Popular hotspots in the Canary Islands, Spain, Majorca, Portugal, Greece, Turkey, Malta and Cyprus are just some of the places where sun-kissed beaches beckon.

East Midlands Airport’s Managing Director, Steve Griffiths, said: “Winter is a popular period for people to take a break abroad, and there are plenty of destinations to choose to fly to from EMA, whether it’s sun, ski or seasonal festivities you’re after.

“The latest passenger figures and projections for the coming months build on a very successful summer – with the common theme for customers at any time of the year being that they will enjoy an effortless experience at East Midlands Airport.”