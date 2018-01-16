Winter driving tips for East Midlands motorists

With a cold weather snap approaching make sure you stay safe on the roads with these handy winter driving tips.

As the Met Office issues a yellow alert for snow and ice for the UK, it will bring challenges for motorists in the coming days.

In response to the adverse weather conditions Simon Henrick, Head of News at Green Flag, said: “After a variable and relatively mild winter period, the changing weather conditions may take some drivers by surprise this week, so it’s important that drivers do all they can to stay safe in the more challenging conditions.

“By thoroughly checking their cars before leaving home, approaching the roads with caution and keeping plenty of distance between cars drivers will decrease the risk of encountering a problem while on the roads this week.”

Winter Driving Tips

•Check your speed and use gentle driver inputs - even if the roads have been gritted they’re likely to be slippery.

•Give more warning than usual to other drivers - when turning, stopping or changing lane.

•Keep plenty of distance between cars - you never know when you’ll hit an icy patch. If you pass the same landmarks as the car in front of you within three seconds, you’re following too closely.

•Check whether your car has ABS anti-lock brakes. In the unlikely event that it doesn’t, pump the brake pedal slowly to prevent the wheels locking up and skidding.

•Be extra-wary of black ice. It’s an invisible danger that can catch out even the most careful driver.

•Approach corners at a steady speed, in as low a gear as possible. Don’t touch the clutch unless it’s absolutely necessary, steer smoothly and avoid braking on bends.

•Make sure all passengers are wearing seat belts.

•Ensure you’re familiar with your car’s ventilation system to prevent windows from steaming up. Air conditioning will keep windows free from mist and condensation.