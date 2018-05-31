WIN! Tickets to see reggae aces UB40 featuring Ali Astro and Mickey at open-air gig

UB40 featuring Ali, Astro and Mickey will be performing at Sherwood Pines Forest this summer as part of Forest Live, the annual open-air concert series organised by the Forestry Commission – and we have a pair of tickets to be won in our fantastic competition.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey Virtue will be performing a set of classic hits that a generation of fans grew up with, such as Food For Thought, One in Ten, Red Red Wine, Please Don’t Make Me Cry, Kingston Town and (I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You, acknowledging UB40’s status as Britain’s most successful reggae band of all time.

Fans can also expect new material from the trio’s latest album, A Real Labour of Love, which debuted at number two in the UK charts.

Forest Live is a major live music series, managed by the Forestry Commission.

Held every year in seven beautiful forest locations across the country, more than 1.5 million people have attended a gig in the programme’s 17-year history.

With everything required for a great night out, including good food and bar, the concerts are renowned for their informal and relaxed atmosphere set to a spectacular forest backdrop.

Income generated from ticket sales helps look after the nation’s forests sustainably, for people to enjoy and wildlife to thrive.

Commenting on the gig, legendary vocalist Ali Campbell, said: “We love the Forest Live gigs.

“We hope to see you there, so you can join in with the hits in such a beautiful location.”

As part of Forest Live UB40 featuring Ali, Astro and Mickey will be appearing in this region in Sherwood Pines Forest Park, near Mansfield, on Sunday, June 24.

For tickets and further information, call the box office on 03000 680400 or buy online at www.forestry.gov.uk/music.

To stand a chance of winning a pair of tickets to this fantastic concert in our easy-to-enter competition, answer the following question correctly: what is the name of the trio’s latest album.

Email your answer, along with your name, address and daytime contact number, to: martin.hutton@jpress.co.uk. Mark the email Forest Live Competition. The first correct entry drawn after the closing date of midday on Friday, June 8, will win a pair of tickets.

