Win tickets to family panto

Is there a more seasonal family activity than a trip to a pantomime?

Oh no there isn’t!

That is why we’ve teamed up with the Westfield Folkhouse pantomime team to offer two readers the chance of winning a family ticket to their January 15 performance of Sleeping Beauty.

All you have to do is follow the instructions and you and youer family could be heading to the show at Mansfield Palace Theatre.

The show focuses on a land far away where a beautiful princess is born to royalty and at her naming ceremony everyone gathers to present gifts to the little princess, until an unwanted guest arrives.

An evil witch casts a spell on the baby princess and announces that she will die by pricking her finger on a spinning wheel before her 18th birthday.

Fortunately, a guardian fairy changes the spell so that when this happens she only falls into a deep sleep and the spell can be broken with a kiss from her true love.

There are twists and turns along the way, but in true pantomime style everyone lives happily ever after.

The Westfield Folkhouse team have been producing pantomimes in Mansfield since 1942 and from January 13 to 21, 2018, they will present Sleeping Beauty at the Palace Theatre.

It is a traditional pantomime, providing family entertainment of the highest quality which will appeal to young and old alike.

To win one of two family tickets (for four people) all you need to do is answer the following question...

What will wake sleeping beauty from her deep sleep?

Send your answer in an email entitled Westfield Panto Competition to amy.hirst@jpress.co.uk along with your name and contact details.

Tickets cost £6 each and are available from the Palace Theatre Mansfield, online at www.mansfield.gov.uk/palacetheatre or at the box office via 01623 633133.

For terms and conditions see www.chad.co.uk. Normal Johnston Press competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final. Entries close on Sunday, December 17.