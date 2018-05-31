WIN! Pass to family-friendly theme park

The weather is finally improving and days out are top of the agenda for most families, so we have the perfect competition for you.

For we have joined forces with the Robin Hood’s Wheelgate and Twinlakes theme parks to offer FIVE family passes to the lucky winners in this easy-to-enter competition.

Simply answer the question below and follow the instructions to be in with a chance of winning.

The first five correct entries drawn will win a family pass for the park of their choice.

What’s more if you aren’t a winner, you won’t miss out. For we are also offering a voucher that entitles you to 20% off an individual ticket price (terms and conditions apply). All you have to do is pick up a copy of this week’s paper.

Wheelgate is right on our doorstep on the edge of Sherwood Forest at Farnsfield and is set across 30 acres featuring rides, a farm park and waterpark with attractions to suit a wide range of ages.

Twinlakes is just a short journey away at Melton Mowbray and is an action-packed site with rollercoasters. It also has a farm park and countless other attractions.

To be in with a chance of winning a family ticket, simply answer this question: where is Robin Hood’s Wheelgate?

Email your answer, along with your name, address and daytime contact number, to: martin.hutton@jpress.co.uk. Mark the email Theme Parks Competition. The first five correct entries drawn after the closing date of midday on midday on Monday June 11 will win a family pass. Normal Johnston Press competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final. For full terms and conditions, visit the home-page of this website. The prizes for this competition are being supplied by the organisers and specific terms and conditions apply.

Please confirm in your email that you are accepting that your details will be passed to the competition provider, should you be one of the winning entries. For details of the Johnston Press privacy policy visit www.johnstonpress.co.uk/cookies-policy.

n To take advantage of the ticket-price discount, simply get your copy of this week’s newspaper, cut out the voucher on the page and present at Wheelgate or Twinlakes. Again Ts and Cs apply, see voucher for details.

For enquiries visit www.wheelgatepark.com or call 01623 882773, or www.twinlakespark.co.uk or call 01664 567 777.