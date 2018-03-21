Win! Family pass to Wheelgate Park – and buy your Chad for a 20% discount voucher

Your Chad has teamed up with Wheelgate Park for a fantastic Easter giveaway with FIVE family passes up for grabs.

All you have to do is follow the instructions and you could be whisking the kids away to a world of fun and adventure.

What’s more, if you aren’t a winner, you won’t miss out.

For we also have a voucher that entitles you to 20% off an individual ticket price (terms and conditions apply) – all you have to do is buy your copy of the Chad this week to get your voucher.

Wheelgate, at Farnsfield, is set across 30 acres and boasts a theme park, farm park and waterpark with attractions to suit a wide range of ages.

On the edge of Sherwood Forest, visitors can get hands on with hundreds of animals, go active on the assault course or tackle outdoor play structures, slides and bridges, mazes, bumper boats, peddle karts, bouncy castles, zip slides and trampolines. Massive indoor play barns packed with rides and attractions include huge soft indoor play centres.

There’s also an outdoor splash park, coasters, carousel and train. There are great special events throughout the year and the Eggstatic Easter starts this weekend with free Easter egg hunts. You can even join the Easter Bunny for breakfast on March 31 (pre-booking only and not part of this competition prize).

So, to be in with a chance of winning a family ticket for Wheelgate, simply email martin.hutton@jpress.co.uk, entitled Wheelgate competition, along with your name, address and contact phone number. Normal competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final. Ts and Cs can be found onat www.chad.co.uk. The closing date for entry is noon on Monday, March 26.

To take advantage of the ticket-price discount, cut out the voucher on this page and present at Wheelgate. Again Ts and Cs apply, see voucher for details.

n For enquiries visit www.wheelgatepark.com or call 01623 882773