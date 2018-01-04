Will Gary perform at fan’s 18th party?

A family have launched an online campaign for their Greatest Day – to get Gary Barlow to come and visit his biggest fan at his 18th birthday party.

Alisha Chambers posted a video of her nephew, George Walker, singing and dancing to the Take That star’s music, pleading with him to attend the party, adding: “It would make his year”.

George has Down syndrome and sleeps with an oxygen mask, but, Mrs Chambers said, is always smiling and brings a lot of joy to his friends and family.

She said he would like nothing more than to have the Take That frontman perform at his party.

Mrs Chambers, from Hucknall said: “George has been through so much in such a short period of time, but always has a smile for everyone.

“It would be great if we could give something back to him and make his dreams come true.”

She said George has been through many hardships, having lost his dad at a young age, but always found joy in life and brings out the best in people.

She said he enjoys watching and listening to Gary.

Gemma Walker, his mum, said: “He’s loved Gary for years and years, he sings and rocks to his music.”

She is throwing his party on January 26 at the Pastures Golf Club in Derby, and hopes the singer will come.

The video was posted a few days ago and already has nearly 9,000 views, with lots of people trying to contact Gary themselves.

Ms Walker said: “The views are an achievement in itself.

The Take That star, known for songs such as Greatest Day and Rule the World, has been known to surprise fans in the past, and has encouraged fans to get in touch to persuade him to come to their parties.