‘Wildcard’ Labour entry bids for Mansfield

A business man who is calling himself a ‘wildcard’ entree for the Labour race to represent the party in the next election has said that Mansfield ‘needs’ a Labour MP.

Mike Matthews, who was brought up in Mansfield Woodhouse and is a Mansfield Town FC fan, has said that the area needs an MP which has ‘been involved in developing Labour’s economic and industrial strategy’.

Mr Matthews is the Managing Director for Peak Associates Environmental Consultants which is based in Warrington.

He said: “I’m the wildcard entry into this race.

“I’m taking a full month off work to be in the Constituency.

“I’ve decided to stand because of my ties to Mansfield, we need a Labour MP that will be adept at knowing what investment pots are available but is also skilled at talking to business leaders and getting them to bring advanced manufacturing back to the town.

“When you talk to business leaders it’s amazing how many would love to bring manufacturing back to the UK if local business rates, on premises with plant and machinery were cut and they had some help to help with the re-shoring process.

“That’s exactly what Labour are planning, we need a Labour MP who can facilitate that in Mansfield and make ‘Made in Mansfield’ matter.

Mr Matthews has said he is going around the UK with Labour Business and Rebecca Long Bailey our Shadow Business Secretary.

He has also travelled with Labour party politician John McDonnell.

He said: “It’s the sort of people we are talking to nationally that we need to get to re-locate in Mansfield.

“But we’ll need a Labour MP who has been at the centre of this process if we are going to get a great deal for the town.

“On Europe I’m unique as I voted ‘leave’ just like 70.8% of Mansfield’s electorate did.

“But this is going to be a very complex exit deal and I do think there is merit in taking the deal back to the British people. In my view Mansfield will want both a Labour MP but also an MP who represents their views and frustrations on Europe.”