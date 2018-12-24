Who can you recognise in these photos of school nativities in Mansfield and Ashfield from 2006-2010? As it's Christmas we thought we'd delve into our archives and revisit some old nativity photos from schools in Mansfield and Ashfield and the surrounding areas. But can you spot anyone you recognise in these photos? 2007 - Three little stars shining bright at the Newstead Primary School nativity play - Alice Richards, Ella Wright and Leah Rose jpimedia Buy a Photo 2007 - Pupils at Peafield Lane Primary School. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2006 - St Peter's Church of England School. Pictured from the left are; back row, Joseph (Josh Turner), Star (Hannah Carr), Gabriel (Oliver Bloodworth) Shepherd (Jacob Asuman). Mary (Leah Adam) and Donkey (Troon Dennington) jpimedia Buy a Photo 2010 - Priestic School nativity. Santa and some of his elves - Bobby Joe Haynes, Harrison Praass, Katie Waring and Mischa Billings. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3