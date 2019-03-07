White Post Farm's newest recruit takes adorable animal roadshow to Clipstone care home

Daniel with an Guinea pig.
One of White Post Farm's newest recruits has taken some adorable animals to meet residents living in a Clipstone care home.

Daniel Kelly, aged 32, from the Farnsfield family attraction visited Clipstone Hall & Lodge Care Home, on Mansfield Road, Clipstone as part of a farm roadshow.

Daniel with Jarvis the bunny.

Daniel said: "It was nice to see all of them smiling.

"We spoke about the animals and made a few jokes."

The residents got to handle a bearded dragon, rats, a tortoise, Guinea pigs and Jarvis the rabbit.

Daniel who said he "definitely" enjoyed the day hopes to be part of the farm roadshow again.

The farm roadshow was taken to Clipstone Lodge to meet some of the "fabulous residents".

