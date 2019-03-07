White Post Farm's newest recruit takes adorable animal roadshow to Clipstone care home

One of White Post Farm's newest recruits has taken some adorable animals to meet residents living in a Clipstone care home.

Daniel Kelly, aged 32, from the Farnsfield family attraction visited Clipstone Hall & Lodge Care Home, on Mansfield Road, Clipstone as part of a farm roadshow.

Daniel with Jarvis the bunny.

Daniel said: "It was nice to see all of them smiling.

"We spoke about the animals and made a few jokes."

The residents got to handle a bearded dragon, rats, a tortoise, Guinea pigs and Jarvis the rabbit.

Daniel who said he "definitely" enjoyed the day hopes to be part of the farm roadshow again.