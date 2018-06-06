Which Sutton street has the council leader branded a 'war zone', as he calls for more police officers?

Parts of Ashfield are 'no-go zones' with individual streets being labelled 'war zones' by the district's own leader.

The comments were made by Councillor Jason Zadrozny as he took Paddy Tipping, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, and Chief Constable Craig Guildford to task over figures that showed the sharpest rises in crime in Nottinghamshire were in Hucknall East and Stanton Hill.

Coun Zadrozny, Ashfield District Council leader, said: “There are parts of Ashfield which are no-go zones. People have lost confidence in the police and I will make it my mission to ensure residents here get the police resources they pay for and deserve.

“I promised to be a strong voice for the Ashfield district.

“We have been let down and it is one of my top priorities to make our streets safer – that's what people tell me they want.

“We have whole streets that are like war zones. For example, Welbeck Street in Sutton, where residents are pulling their hair out as things are getting out of control."

Crime is up 77 per cent in Hucknall East, with 476 more crimes, and 69 per cent in Stanton Hill – 80 more crimes – compared with 12 months ago.

Coun Zadrozny told the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Panel that even these statistics may be underestimates, due to tens of thousands of non-emergency calls the force does not pick up each year.

He said: “These figures are unacceptable – it's absolutely clear Nottinghamshire Police need to prioritise putting extra officers in Ashfield.

“Places like Hucknall, Kirkby and Sutton are desperately crying out for extra police resources.

"These figures are just the tip of the iceberg. In the last year alone, 36,000 calls to the police 101 service went unanswered, so the crime figures you have published are pure fiction."

Nottinghamshire Police have recruited nearly 100 extra officers in a recent recruitment drive.

Coun Zadrozny said he wants an increase of police numbers in Ashfield to get "control of our streets back".