Which children’s play parks in Ashfield are to be subject to dog bans?

Ashfield District council’s cabinet has been asked to approve plans for new dog exclusion areas in children’s play areas.

The move is set to be part of draft plans to extend and vary existing public space protection orders (PSPOs), which must be renewed by October this year.

Councillors will also decide whether to extend a ban on car cruising which is in force around Junction 27 of the M1.

Cabinet members will discuss a recommendation to extend and vary a public Space Protection Order (PSPO) which came into effect in October 2015.

The changes are due to be recommended at a meeting of the authority’s cabinet on Thursday June 14.

The report recommends authority for the director of place and communities to carry out the necessary consultation of the proposed extension and variation of the existing PSPO, which is due to expire on September 30.

The second recommendation is to carry out evidence gathering on car cruising in areas of the district not covered by the existing PSPO around Junction 27 of the M1 and immediate vicinity; and consultation on a variation of the existing PSPO.

The existing PSPO enables the Council to take preventive or enforcement action in public places on: Alcohol consumption in a designated area; urinating/defecating within a designated area, dog fouling in specified areas, failing to produce device or other means or removing dog faeces on demand; dog exclusion in specified areas; dogs on lead in specified areas; dogs on lead by direction; dogs (specified maximum amount).

The Dog Exclusion areas are:

1. Sutton-in-Ashfield

1.1 The children’s play area at Stoneyford Road Recreation Ground

1.2 The children’s play area and ball court at The Oval Recreation Ground

1.3 The children’s play area at Brierley Country Park, Huthwaite

1.4 The children’s play area, the tennis courts, the bowling green, the all weather

football pitch and the ball court at Sutton Lawn Pleasure Ground

1.5 The children’s play area and ball court at Cowpasture Lane Recreation

Ground

1.6 The children’s play area at the John Whetton Recreation Ground (Roundhills),

1.7 The children’s play area at Stamper Crescent Recreation Ground

1.8 The children’s play area, the ball court, and the fitness area at Healdswood

Recreation Ground

1.9 The children’s play area at Brand Lane Recreation Ground

1.10 The children’s play area at Hill Crescent Recreation Ground

1.11 The children’s play area at Bluebell Wood Way Recreation Ground

1.12 The children’s play area at Sudbury Drive Recreation Drive

1.13 The children’s play area at Charnwood Street Recreation Ground

1.14 The children’s play area at Springwood View Close Recreation Ground

1.15 The children’s play area, ball court, tennis court, and the bowling green at the

Welfare Grounds, Huthwaite, Sutton in Ashfield.

2. Kirkby-in-Ashfield

2.1 The children’s play area at Mayfield Street Recreation Ground

2.2 The children’s play area, the all-weather football pitch, the youth area/skate

park, and the tennis courts at Kingsway Park

2.3 The children’s play area, tennis courts, bowling green and additional enclosed

area at Titchfield Park

2.4 The children’s play area at Morvern Park, Welbeck Street

2.5 The children’s play area, at Beacon Drive Recreation Ground

2.6 The children’s play area at Forester Street Recreation Ground (attached to

West Park)

2.7 The children’s play area at Orchid Close Recreation Ground

2.8 The ball court at West Park Recreation Ground

3. Annesley / Annesley Woodhouse

3.1 The children’s play area at The Steeples Recreation Ground, Annesley

Woodhouse

3.2 The children’s play area and ball court at Cavendish Crescent Recreation

Ground, Annesley Woodhouse

3.3 The children’s play area at Byron Road Recreation Ground, Annesley

3.4 The children’s play area at Nuncargate Road Recreation Ground, Annesley

Woodhouse

4. Hucknall

4.1 The children’s play equipment areas, the bowling green, skate park, tennis

court, and basketball court, at Titchfield Park

4.2 The children’s play area and basketball ground at Bestwood Road Recreation

Ground

4.3 The children’s play area at the Leisure Centre Recreation Ground, Linby Road

4.4 The children’s play areas at Nabbs Lane Recreation Ground

4.5 The children’s play area at Milton Rise Recreation Ground

4.6 The children’s play area at Snowdrop Close

4.7 The children’s play area at Washdyke Lane

5. Selston

5.1 The children’s play area and skate park at Nottingham Road Recreation

Ground

5.2 The children’s play area at Valentine Avenue Recreation Ground

5.4 The children’s play area at Green Well Park

5.5 The children’s play area at Green Farm Road Recreation Ground

5.5 The children’s play area at Jubilee Recreation Ground

5.6 The children’s play area at New Selston Recreation Ground

6. Jacksdale

6.1 The children’s play area at Palmerston Street Recreation Ground, Westwood.

6.2 The children’s play area at Pye Hill Road Recreation Ground.

6.3 The children’s play area and skate park at Main Road Recreation Ground

7. Underwood

7.1 The children’s play area at Underwood Hill Recreation Ground

7.2 The children’s play area at Middlebrook Road Recreation Ground

7.3 The children’s play area at Church Lane Recreation Ground