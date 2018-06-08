Where will Notts Police be with their mobile speed cameras next week?

Mobile speed cameras will be out and about in the following locations across Nottinghamshire in the week beginning Monday, June 11:

A52(T) Clifton Boulevard, Nottingham, 40mph area;

A60 Carlton-in-Lindrick/Costhorpe;

A60 Carlton Road, Worksop;

A60 Nottingham Road, Mansfield;

A609 Ilkeston Road/Wollaton Road/Russell Drive/Trowell Road, Nottingham;

A612 Burton Joyce;

A616 Ollerton Road, Caunton;

A616 Ompton;

A6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge/University Boulevard, Nottingham;

A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham;

A6211 Arnold Lane, Gedling;

B6004 Strelley Road/Broxtowe Lane/Stockhill Lane;

B6018 Sutton Road, Kirkby;

B6023 Mansfield Road, Sutton;

Church Hill, Kirkby;

Clifton Road, Ruddington;

Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough;

Main Street, Balderton;

New Mill Lane/Sandlands Way, Mansfield Woodhouse;

Shelford Road, Radcliffe-on-Trent.

See www.nottspeed.com