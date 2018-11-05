What you should not do during Bonfire Night 2018 in Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire Police have issued a list of what you should not do during Bonfire Night and what the penalties are.

A police spokesman said: "Fireworks are great fun but it is important to remember that they can also cause distress and injuries if not handled properly.

Remember, if you break the law on fireworks you could be sent to prison for up to six months or your parents or carers could receive a fine.

"If you are using fireworks at home simply follow our guidelines to ensure you have a safe but fun bonfire night."

Here is the force's advice

- Only buy fireworks from a legitimate retailer.

- It is illegal to supply fireworks to persons under the age of 18.

- Shops are not allowed to sell fireworks louder than 120 decibels.

- It is an offence for under 18’s to have fireworks in a public place.

- You should never throw or set off a firework in the street, onto a road or in a public place.

- You’re not allowed to set off fireworks between 11pm and 7am except on Bonfire night whereby the curfew is midnight to 7am. New Year’s Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year, curfew is 1am.

- Anyone caught causing a nuisance with fireworks will receive an instant fine of £80 and any fireworks found on a person under18 will be confiscated.

- Never use any kind of accelerant i.e. petrol to start a bonfire.

- Always inform your neighbours if you are using fireworks and be considerate.

- Ensure your fireworks comply with British Standard 7114 or the European equivalents.

You can report issues relating to fireworks to the non-emergency number 101.