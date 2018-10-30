What will the budget mean for Mansfield?

Mansfield's MP Ben Bradley has announced what the budget will mean for the district.

The budget has been delivered by Chancellor Philip Hammond and it is the last one before the UK leaves the EU.

Mr Hammond announced that National Living Wage will raise, £675m will be spent on high streets and an extra £20.5bn will be spent on the NHS over the next five years.

Mr Bradley said: “I had two main asks of government to support Mansfield and I am pleased that the Chancellor has listened to us on both counts.

"My calls for the government to provide additional support for miners’ welfares, especially their sports facilities, for the community have been answered which is fantastic.

"During my debate last week I spoke of the importance of these facilities for coalfield communities and asked Ministers to look at ways in which we could regenerate them and help more people to get active.

"The second ask has been about our high streets, both helping small shops to flourish and helping to regenerate the town centre.

"Small retail businesses will see their business rates cut which will help our local shops, and now there’s even more incentive for Mansfield District Council to properly plan for the future as there’s cash available from government to implement them if they can sort it out. We have some great local shops and it is good that the government is working to support them, and to regenerate Mansfield’s High Street.

"Plans for mental health services, social care funding, and more money for the Universal Credit transition are also great news amongst other things.

"This was a positive budget and it shows once again that the Government is listening to working people. Now that the purse strings are loosened a little and all that the hard work has paid off, we can focus on helping people to feel better off.”

The Chancellor promised to help small shops by cutting business rates by a third for all retailers in England with a rateable value of £51,000 or less. That will mean an annual saving of up to £8,000 for up to 90% of all independent shops, pubs, restaurants and cafes.

This comes alongside £675m of co-funding to create a "Future High Streets Fund" to support councils to draw up plans for the transformation of their High Streets, allowing councils to invest in the improvements that they need and to facilitate the redevelopment of under-used retail and commercial areas into residential properties. The funding will be available to Councils who have put together a proper plan to address their high street issues and to regenerate the area for the future.

During the Chancellor’s budget speech, Philip Hammond also announced a number of other measures including:

- An extra £20.5bn for the NHS over the next five years to include mental health crisis services in A&E, mental health ambulances and a 24h crisis helpline

- An additional £1bn for the Universal Credit transition and £1.7m to increase the incomes of low earners on UC

- A funding boost of £420m to repair potholes

- A further £160m for counter-terrorism police and new local Police funding plans to be announced in December

- An additional £1bn in defence spending to boost cyber capabilities

- A further £500m for the Housing Infrastructure Fund to support new infrastructure around major housing developments

- Duties on Fuel, beer, cider and spirits tax frozen for another year to help our pubs

- Abolishing the use of Private Finance Initiative for future projects and setting up a new body to improve the management of existing PFIs like the deal signed by Labour at Kingsmill hospital, which is one of the most expensive in the UK

- Making it cheaper for small businesses to take on apprentices by halving the cost of the Apprenticeship levy, helping to create more training places

- A tax on imported plastic packaging which contains less than 30% recycled plastic

- £60m for planting trees in England