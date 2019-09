Just a few years after the last of the pits closed and there is now almost no visible trace of the once-colossal infrastructure which once supported the industry. Your Chad has taken a look at what was there before, and what there is now on the sites of some of the area’s biggest former coal mines.

1. Hucknall Collieries (No 1 and No 2) Both Hucknall collieries helped serve the entire town, creating jobs, wealth and, in turn, a whole community for 125 years. All that remains of the pit sites, which are now unused, is a small colliery wheel at the former entrance of Hucknall No 2.

2. Brinsley Colliery Right on the border with Derbyshire, Brinsley might have been one of the first to close, but certainly has one of the best claims to fame - DH Lawrence.'Its now a picnic site and conservation area next to the A608, with the restored headstocks still preserved more-or-less where the originally were.

3. Linby Colliery Linby Colliery, just north of Hucknall in the former NCB South Nottinghamshire Area, finished production more than 31 years ago, on March 25, 1988. Linby Colliery, just north of Hucknall in the former NCB South Nottinghamshire Area, finished production more than 31 years ago, on March 25, 1988.

4. Silverhill Colliery Silverhill Colliery, based in Teversal, was one of Nottinghamshires most productive pits until it stopped production in 1992. In 2005 Nottinghamshire County Council declared the man-made mount of Silverhill Wood the highest point in the county when they unveiled a sculpture of a miner on the landscaped spoil heap.

