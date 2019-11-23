What Mansfield District Council say about the Rock Hill landslip

Mansfield District Council chiefs have moved to reassure residents following the dramatic land slip at Rock Hill

Nottinghamshire Police were called to the scene just after 9am on November 21 on Rock Hill, which was partially closed between Broxtowe Drive and Carter Lane.

Aerial photograph of the Rock Hill landslip

The incident follows a recent mudslide in Berry Hill Quarry on November 7, where 35 homes were evacuated.

These dramatic pictures show the destruction caused by a disastrous landslide which took out the back end of a homeowner's garden.

Tonnes of mud cascaded from the edge of the sheer precipice at around 9am landing on a pavement 50ft below.

Rock Hill rubble

Aerial images captured at the scene in Mansfield show how perilously close a detached house was to the natural disaster.

Part of the property's back garden and a fence surrounding it were taken out by the falling earth.

A wall at the top of the precipice was also destroyed and bits of brick slammed into the footpath at the bottom.

Fortunately no one was walking past at the time and no one was injured.

Martyn Saxton, Head of Planning and Regeneration at Mansfield District Council, said:

"Following notification of the landslip at Rock Hill, Building Control officers have visited the site and determined that no immediate actions are required at this time. They are also working with the highways authority to ensure the safety of the highway.

"We understand that this situation is worrying for residents, particularly after the recent landslip at Berry Hill Quarry.

"We would like to reassure residents that public safety remains our number one priority. The council is investigating the matter and will work with landowners to understand the cause and identify any necessary remediation works."