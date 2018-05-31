What crimes have happened in Mansfield over the last seven days?

Here's a list of reported crimes which have happened in the Mansfield area over the last seven days:

Broomhill

Burglary other than dwelling:

In the early hours of Wednesday morning two males, aged 10 and 14, were apprehended by police after attempting to break into allotments on Chesterfield Road South.

Cumberlands

Theft of a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Wednesday a white Ford Fiesta was stolen from outside a house on Abbott Road.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

A car parked on Beck Crescent has suffered regular incidents of minor damage over the previous month.

Eakring

Burglary dwelling:

Overnight on Wednesday a house on Beaumont Avenue was entered via a kitchen window which had been left ajar. A black handbag and an amount of cash were stolen from property.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

A car parked on Pecks Hill was broken into after offenders smashed a side window. An old wallet with a small amount of change was taken. The incident happened overnight on Thursday 24th.

Forest Town East

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Wednesday a van parked on Fifth Avenue was entered by unknown means and power tools stolen.

Forest Town West

Theft from a motor vehicle:

On the morning of Thursday 31st both number plates were stolen from a car parked on Clipstone Road West.

Ladybrook

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

A male was witnessed damaging the wing mirrors of cars parked on Marriott Avenue in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Leeming

Theft from a motor vehicle:

A car parked on Foxglove Grove was entered by unknown means overnight on Saturday. A satnav and CDs were taken from the vehicle.

Oak Tree

Burglary other than dwelling:

In the early hours of Saturday morning a business on Jubilee Way North was entered after offenders damaged two doors. The tills were searched but nothing is reported as stolen.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

On Wednesday evening an attempt was made to force entry into a van parked on Moorland Way, nothing was taken.

Pleasley Hill

Burglary other than dwelling:

On Sunday the pavilion of Bull Farm recreation ground was broken into after the door was forced off. Nothing is reported stolen but offenders caused extensive damage inside the building and threw chairs around on the park.

Just before midnight on Tuesday a resident of Hillmoor Street witnessed two boys, aged approximate 10 or 12 years, running out of her shed. It is not believed anything was stolen.

Portland

Burglary other than dwelling:

A business unit on Bradder Way was entered overnight on Monday after offenders drove a vehicle into the doors. An electric KTM 350 motorcycle was stolen from the unit.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

A car parked in a car park on Stockwell Gate was entered by unknown means on Friday evening. Property taken included two mobile phones, a stereo, a small amount of cash and a red Hyundai Getz gearstick.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On Monday morning a report was received that a car and a mini bus parked in the car park of Mansfield Town football ground had been deliberately set on fire, causing extensive damage.

Priory

Burglary other than dwelling:

Tiles and lead were stolen from the roof of a church on High Street causing extensive damage to the building.

Ravensdale

Burglary dwelling:

At some time on Friday or Saturday a house on Gladstone Street was entered through an insecure front window. A number of pop vinyl collectables were stolen.

Burglary other than dwelling:

Fishing equipment was stolen from a shed on Patterson Place at an exact time and date not known.

Licensed premises on Newgate Lane were broken into in the early hours of Saturday morning by smashing a rear door. The offenders were disturbed by the burglar alarm and nothing was stolen.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On Wednesday a child of ten was witnessed damaging the windscreen of a car parked on Gladstone Street.

Robin Hood

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On Friday afternoon the tail light of a car parked on the driveway of a house on Piccadilly Close was smashed.

Sherwood

Burglary other than dwelling:

In the early hours of Monday morning the warehouse of a supermarket on Chesterfield Road South was broken into. CCTV shows an offender placing goods into a carrier bag before leaving the shop and joining another offender. They then left, leaving behind some of the stolen property during their exit.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Power tools were stolen from a van parked on Westdale Road on Wednesday evening. Three white males were seen committing the offence and leaving the scene in a blue Vauxhall car.

Town Centre

Burglary dwelling:

A residence on James Murray Mews was broken into at some time on Sunday after a window was broken. Two telephones and a small amount of cash were stolen.