At its height, in the mid-1950s, the pit employed more than 1,400 men. In 1985, just seven years before its closure, it still employed 975 people. The pit site has now mainly been replaced by housing.

Miners at Sherwood Colliery. 0 Buy a Photo

Miners at Sherwood Colliery. 0 Buy a Photo

At work in the pit. 0 Buy a Photo

Inside Sherwood Colliery. 0 Buy a Photo

View more