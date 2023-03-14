Oliver Rose died at the scene when the Ferrari he was in came off the road, smashed into a tree and came to rest on its roof on the A630 at Armthorpe, Doncaster, early on March 5.

An inquest into the 37-year-old’s death was due to take place in Doncaster today.

Tributes have begun flooding in for Mr Rose who was a director of the insurance firm.

The victim of a fatal Ferrari crash in Doncaster has been named as One Call Insurance director Oliver Rose. (Photo: Facebook).

One said: “The greatest contact centre manager and the happiest man I ever met – may he forever rest in peace – huge condolences to his friends and family.”

Another wrote: “RIP Oliver you was very loved and will always be remembered – thinking of everyone in your family and everyone at your work as you was so loved.”

Another simply posted “Oh no. Oliver. What a great guy he was”, while another wrote: “Sleep tight Olly.”

"You will be missed,” shared another. “So very sad in the office today. Was nice to have know you, you were a great man. All my love to your family, friends and work colleagues.”

Mr Rose, who was from Sheffield, was killed in the crash involving a Ferrari F8 Tributo on March 5, at about 8.50am. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

In an insurance trade industry interview in 2016, he was described as “the next influential man in insurance”.

It saw him named as an Insurance Business UK Young Gun and seven years ago, the British Insurance Brokers Association declared him the national young broker of the year.

The trade group’s chief executive recognised Rose’s potential to become the next significant man in insurance.

“Oliver’s achievements set him apart. He is a worthy winner of the award,” BIBA chief executive Steve White said as he announced Rose’s victory. “Oliver will no doubt be an influential figure within the insurance sector as his career develops.”

Joining One Call at 17, he rose through the ranks to become one of the firm’s directors in 2013.

A keen sportsman, the interview said Mr Rose was also a keen traveller and had undertaken many holidays across the globe.

One Call Insurance was founded in 1995 by Mr Radford and has gone from humble beginnings to one of Doncaster’s biggest employers.

Mr Radford and wife Carolyn are the owners of Mansfield Town Football Club, whose home ground is called the One Call Stadium.

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision.