News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
2 hours ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
3 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
4 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
5 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
6 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for eighth time in a row

"What a great guy:" Tributes flood in after senior director at Mansfield Town owner's company killed in Ferrari crash

The victim of a fatal Ferrari crash has been described as a “great guy” and the “happiest man ever” as tributes flood in and after it emerged he was a high-ranking director at One Call Insurance – owned by Mansfield Town FC chairman John Radford.

By Darren Burke
Published 14th Mar 2023, 14:53 GMT- 2 min read

Oliver Rose died at the scene when the Ferrari he was in came off the road, smashed into a tree and came to rest on its roof on the A630 at Armthorpe, Doncaster, early on March 5.

An inquest into the 37-year-old’s death was due to take place in Doncaster today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tributes have begun flooding in for Mr Rose who was a director of the insurance firm.

The victim of a fatal Ferrari crash in Doncaster has been named as One Call Insurance director Oliver Rose. (Photo: Facebook).
The victim of a fatal Ferrari crash in Doncaster has been named as One Call Insurance director Oliver Rose. (Photo: Facebook).
The victim of a fatal Ferrari crash in Doncaster has been named as One Call Insurance director Oliver Rose. (Photo: Facebook).
Most Popular

One said: “The greatest contact centre manager and the happiest man I ever met – may he forever rest in peace – huge condolences to his friends and family.”

Another wrote: “RIP Oliver you was very loved and will always be remembered – thinking of everyone in your family and everyone at your work as you was so loved.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another simply posted “Oh no. Oliver. What a great guy he was”, while another wrote: “Sleep tight Olly.”

"You will be missed,” shared another. “So very sad in the office today. Was nice to have know you, you were a great man. All my love to your family, friends and work colleagues.”

Mr Rose, who was from Sheffield, was killed in the crash involving a Ferrari F8 Tributo on March 5, at about 8.50am. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Read More
Strikes and engineering work bringing more disruption for rail users this week
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In an insurance trade industry interview in 2016, he was described as “the next influential man in insurance”.

It saw him named as an Insurance Business UK Young Gun and seven years ago, the British Insurance Brokers Association declared him the national young broker of the year.

The trade group’s chief executive recognised Rose’s potential to become the next significant man in insurance.

“Oliver’s achievements set him apart. He is a worthy winner of the award,” BIBA chief executive Steve White said as he announced Rose’s victory. “Oliver will no doubt be an influential figure within the insurance sector as his career develops.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Joining One Call at 17, he rose through the ranks to become one of the firm’s directors in 2013.

A keen sportsman, the interview said Mr Rose was also a keen traveller and had undertaken many holidays across the globe.

One Call Insurance was founded in 1995 by Mr Radford and has gone from humble beginnings to one of Doncaster’s biggest employers.

Mr Radford and wife Carolyn are the owners of Mansfield Town Football Club, whose home ground is called the One Call Stadium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision.

South Yorkshire Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage of the Ferrari before the incident to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 230 of March 5.

John RadfordFerrariMansfield TownDoncaster