West Notts College students to ‘take over’ four-star hotel

More than 70 students from Mansfield’s West Notts College are to ‘take over’ a four-star hotel for a week as part of a training programme.

The students, who are on courses such as travel and tourism, and catering and hospitalilty, have been hand-picked for next week’s exercise at the Crowne Plaza in Nottingham city centre.

They will be shadowed by hotel staff to gain practical experience of operating a large hotel, which will complement their classroom-based studies. Among them, they will perform almost every job role, from general manager, switchboard operator and concierge to linen porter, chef and bar assistant.

It’s all part of a programme, run by Crowne Plaza’s parent group, IGH Hotels, designed to encourage more young people to work in the hospitality industry.

David Clements, general manager at the Nottingham hotel, said: “We’re thrilled to be taking part in ‘Hotel Takeover’ for the first time and partnering with West Notts College, which is known for its exceptional hospitality training.

“Giving ambitious young people on-the-job experience is a great way of recruiting the professionals of tomorrow, improving their skills and nurturing their careers.”

AMONG the students set to descend on Crowne Plaza next week is 18-year-old Jordan Booth, from Mansfield, who will be shadowed by the hotel’s general manager.

Jordan said: “I’m really excited about the opportunity. It will be a good step forward in achieving my career ambitions. Although there will be a lot of responsibility on my shoulders, I’m up for the challenge and I’ll get a great insight into what a hotel manager does.”

Helen Wilcockson, of the college, added: “The students can look forward to a hectic week that puts them to the test. But they will learn a huge amount and come away feeling inspired.”