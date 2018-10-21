West Notts College reaches out to apprentices in need

West Nottinghamshire College is offering support to apprentices after an apprenticeship company folded.

Following the administration of Derby-based apprenticeship company Aspire Achieve Advance – better known as 3aaa – large numbers of apprentices in the region have been left without a training provider, and West Nottinghamshire College is offering a drop-in support session to those needing help.

The event runs from 4-6pm on Monday evening at the Derby Road campus. There’s no need to book onto the event and apprentices affected who need support can just drop in or call the Freephone number 0808 100 3626.

The head of service for Vision Business, Steve Cressey, said: “With many years of experience in managing employers and apprentices through training programmes, as well as giving advice and guidance, we’d like to offer our support to any apprentices and businesses affected by the 3aaa closure.

“We pride ourselves on delivering high-quality provision both directly and on a sub-contracting basis and would like to reassure people who may need some guidance onto new apprenticeship programmes that we will be committed to offering first class programmes, with high success rates which can be tailored to meet students’ and employers’ needs.”