West Notts College one of best in country for A-level progress

Proud West Nottinghamshire College in Mansfield is one of the top-performing in England for A-level progress, according to government data.

The revelation came from Department of Education figures which ranked all schools and colleges in the country on the progress and attainment made by students during 2018.

They showed that A-level learners at West Notts achieved an ‘above average’ progress score.

It was one of only 17 per cent of schools and colleges to obtain an ‘above average’ verdict, and its score of 0.27 placed it joint sixth in the national league table of students’ progress in A-level subjects.

What’s more, this accountability measure made it the highest-scoring A-level provider in Mansfield and Ashfield, and the best-performing college in Nottinghamshire.

A total of 42.3 per cent of A-level passes at West Notts last summer were at the higher grades of A-star, A or B, which was a 13.1 per cent increase on the previous year.

Jane Fishwick, head of higher education, academic, professional and adult learning at the college, said: “These are fantastic results and something to be really proud of.

“This shows our A-level students make excellent progress during their time with us, which is extremely well-deserved and is down to a lot of hard work.

“We focus a lot of attention on giving students the confidence and motivation to strive to reach their full potential, which is underpinned by fantastic teaching and support from tutors and staff across the board.

“Above all, it means students can come here feeling assured they will be given the platform and opportunity to get the grades needed for university or their career of choice.”

The government’s data measures how well students develop when compared to others nationally who had similar levels of educational attainment at key stage 4, which incorporates GCSEs.

West Notts’s score of above zero meant students there made more progress than learners with similar key stage 4 results.