West Nottinghamshire College students are FIRST when it comes to innovation and teamwork in competition

Students at West Nottinghamshire College in Mansfield have put their best talents, ideas and inventions forward in the Student FIRST competition.

Student FIRST (Future Innovation Recognising Student Talents) was first launched in 2018 to raise students’ aspirations and reward their innovative and ground-breaking ideas.

The competition challenged students to carry out a charitable activity of any description with one successful team being shortlisted.

The top charity category prize went to a group called Homeless Guerrilla, which consisted of business students Michel Jaroszewski, Kamen Bird, Maurice Aryee and Corey Stainton.

Their concept of guerrilla marketing depicted a student dressing up in objects, and with mannequins and bins in stereotypical homeless attire to promote homeless charities.

The winning innovator trophy was presented to Sam Fearn, 20, a level three beauty and make-up student, for his Egyptian-inspired eye make-up range Pharaoh.